Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,154 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the November 30th total of 76,393 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Down 1.3%

KCDMY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 140.79% and a net margin of 13.02%.The company had revenue of $728.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.40 million.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper?based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

