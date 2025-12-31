Pure Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.19.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $227.74 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $234.29. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average of $196.33.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

