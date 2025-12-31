Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3,639.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,506 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 111,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,375.99. The trade was a 21.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair cut Dynavax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines and immunotherapies. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company specializes in leveraging its proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist platform to enhance immune responses. Its lead product, HEPLISAV-B, is a two-dose hepatitis B vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that incorporates the CpG 1018 adjuvant to stimulate a rapid and robust antibody response in adults.

Founded in 1993, Dynavax has built a pipeline that extends beyond hepatitis B to include candidates targeting seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and emerging infectious diseases.

Featured Articles

