Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 22,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,722,696 shares in the company, valued at $26,356,687.68. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $278,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $140,200.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $35,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.92 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 446.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 25,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 57.8% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelzoo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and institutional context: several analysts still rate TZOO a buy or hold and MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” with a $19.67 target; institutional ownership (~27%) and earlier quarter increases by some funds may provide underlying demand. MarketBeat Analyst / Ownership Summary

Analyst and institutional context: several analysts still rate TZOO a buy or hold and MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” with a $19.67 target; institutional ownership (~27%) and earlier quarter increases by some funds may provide underlying demand. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals reminder: Travelzoo reported an October quarter that missed EPS and revenue estimates, leaving growth and profitability questions that make insider moves more noticeable to investors. MarketBeat Earnings Recap

Fundamentals reminder: Travelzoo reported an October quarter that missed EPS and revenue estimates, leaving growth and profitability questions that make insider moves more noticeable to investors. Negative Sentiment: Major insider selling — Azzurro Capital reduced its stake with several late?December sales (notably 22,500 shares on Dec 22, 20,000 on Dec 23 and 40,000 on Dec 26). These trades total ~82,500 shares (?$578k proceeds across the three trades) and represent incremental reductions in a large position. Such sales by a top holder can pressure the stock and sap short?term sentiment, especially for a small?cap name with limited float. InsiderTrades: Insider Selling Details

Major insider selling — Azzurro Capital reduced its stake with several late?December sales (notably 22,500 shares on Dec 22, 20,000 on Dec 23 and 40,000 on Dec 26). These trades total ~82,500 shares (?$578k proceeds across the three trades) and represent incremental reductions in a large position. Such sales by a top holder can pressure the stock and sap short?term sentiment, especially for a small?cap name with limited float. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets reporting the same cluster of filings — AmericanBankingNews and TipRanks picked up the Azzurro sales, increasing visibility of the liquidations to the market. Public SEC Form 4s confirm the transactions. Increased reporting can amplify downward price moves as other holders reassess. AmericanBankingNews: Azzurro Sale TipRanks: Coverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

Featured Articles

