S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 16.3% – Time to Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.10 and last traded at GBX 18.72. Approximately 8,717,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 2,689,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.10.

SFOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.44. The stock has a market cap of £129.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

