ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 and last traded at GBX 0.30. Approximately 53,045,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,474,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23. The company has a market cap of £7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.44.

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Electrum Resources plc and changed its name to ECR Minerals plc in December 2010. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

