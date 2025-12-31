KW Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Visa Inc. $V

KW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of KW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $7,034,939,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.6% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,067,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,769,936,000 after buying an additional 2,429,996 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,544,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,711,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $4,586,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $353.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

