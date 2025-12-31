Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Fastenal Company has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,800. The trade was a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,630 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.