Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore / senior analysts name Amazon as a top large?cap internet pick for 2026, citing resilient consumer demand and AWS momentum — a catalyst for continued buyside interest and upward price targets. Mark Mahaney names his favourite internet stocks for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrade momentum: MarketBeat highlights Amazon among the most upgraded names and notes broad analyst confidence into the next earnings window — supportive for price if AWS growth and beats continue. The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks from 2025: Double-Digit Upside in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks frames Amazon’s aggressive investment cycle and AI/AWS tailwinds as a long?term growth story (the firm projects a push toward the $3T market?cap territory), which keeps buy?side conviction despite short?term spending. Amazon Forecast 2026: Tech Giant Eyes $3 Trillion Club
- Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet resiliency: Zacks includes AMZN among names with solid interest?coverage, underscoring financial strength that helps absorb CapEx and cyclical shocks. 4 Stocks With Solid Interest Coverage to Navigate the 2026 Market
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal/regulatory watch: Amazon filed support in a SCOTUS brief backing Flowers Foods on delivery?driver classification — a win if courts limit broad gig?worker reclassification, but the issue remains a policy risk to labor costs. Amazon backs Flowers Foods at SCOTUS on delivery driver legal status
- Negative Sentiment: Rising diesel prices are a near?term headwind for Amazon’s logistics costs: supply?driven diesel surges (despite weak freight volumes) point to higher shipping expense and margin pressure into Q1. A Christmas Stress Test: Why Diesel Pricing Stress Means Profits
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy AI/data?center CapEx remains a two?edged sword: Market coverage notes Amazon spent large sums on data centers and AI in 2025, which pressured free cash flow — investors must balance near?term FCF impact vs. longer?term AWS monetization. How the Mag 7’s 2025 Laggards Could Turn Into 2026 Winners
- Negative Sentiment: Political/regulatory rhetoric heats up: public calls (e.g., Senator Sanders) to tax or restrict automation add headline risk around Amazon’s robotics/AI labor strategy — potential for policy pushback that could affect costs or public perception. Bernie Sanders Says Companies Like Amazon Would Replace Workers With Robots
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
