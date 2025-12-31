Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,734 shares of company stock worth $18,534,017. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, December 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.