Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,366 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $104.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

