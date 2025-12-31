5,338 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Bought by Fortress Financial Solutions LLC

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.50. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights Palantir as a leader in the “application-layer” rotation — pitching PLTR as a revenue-generating AI software winner (sticky platform, Bootcamps, large government contracts such as a $448M Navy ShipOS deal). This supports a narrative of sustainable commercial growth. Article Title

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,750,951 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

