Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,758 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 223,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Baker Chad R raised its stake in Airbnb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.2% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $28,135,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 704,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,932,668.30. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 51,230 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total value of $6,719,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,210.64. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,518,606 shares of company stock worth $185,179,640. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.48.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.91 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

