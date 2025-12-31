Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $29.60 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Highline Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 8.0% of Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,424,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,365,643.55. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,011,474 shares of company stock worth $368,486,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

