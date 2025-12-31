Apple Inc. $AAPL is Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.
More Apple News
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bull case: multiple firms lifted targets and reiterations point to upside from iPhone strength, services growth and potential AI monetization in 2026 — some price targets sit well above the current price, supporting a constructive view. Why Apple Might Attract More of an AI Multiple in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Buybacks & revenue outlook: Apple’s large 2025 buyback program and guidance point to improving EPS and a return to stronger revenue growth into fiscal 2026, which supports valuation and long?term upside. Apple Is Likely to Return to Double-Digit Revenue Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Options & range trading: Traders note AAPL has been rangebound; some market participants are generating income via selling out?of?the?money puts (a neutral/constructive tactical trade if you expect limited near?term downside). Shorting Puts Is The Best Play
- Neutral Sentiment: AI rotation theme: Market commentary highlights a shift from AI infrastructure to application?layer winners; Apple is positioned as a distribution?first player but is viewed as a later AI monetizer rather than an early infrastructure spender. The Application-Layer Rotation
- Negative Sentiment: Siri/AI execution concerns: Reporting says Apple missed a planned Siri generative?AI update and faces perceptions of lagging rivals — this heightens investor worry that Apple must deliver compelling AI features to drive upgrades and multiple expansion. Apple needs to deliver an AI-charged Siri
- Negative Sentiment: Cautionary research and insider/large?holder selling: Critical takes argue limited near?term growth, and reporting shows significant sales by insiders and reductions by Berkshire/Buffett — both can weigh on sentiment and create selling pressure. The 76-Year-Old Reason Why Buffett Has Been Selling Apple & QuiverQuant insider/flow summary
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish/valuation concerns: Some articles warn limited upside near term and urge caution on growth expectations given heavy competition in AI and elevated multiples. Apple: Don’t Expect Much Growth Here
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
