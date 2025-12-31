VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,491 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 22,133 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,132 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5,710.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 152,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 223.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBH opened at $190.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.40. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.34 and a fifty-two week high of $198.08.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.9565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

