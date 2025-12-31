Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) & Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Head to Head Survey

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and Axos Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $546.09 million 3.61 $146.48 million $0.38 23.72 Axos Financial $1.24 billion 3.95 $432.91 million $7.47 11.62

Profitability

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Burford Capital. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Burford Capital and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 18.42% 2.71% 1.37% Axos Financial 22.41% 16.72% 1.77%

Volatility & Risk

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Burford Capital and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 2 0 2 0 2.00 Axos Financial 0 1 6 0 2.86

Burford Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.67%. Axos Financial has a consensus target price of $97.42, suggesting a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Burford Capital on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.