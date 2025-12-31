Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK) Critical Contrast

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) and Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Namib Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -16.67 Namib Minerals $80.35 million 0.70 -$20.75 million ($1.27) -0.83

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northern Dynasty Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Namib Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Namib Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northern Dynasty Minerals and Namib Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than Namib Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and Namib Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A Namib Minerals N/A N/A -56.66%

Risk and Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals beats Namib Minerals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Namib Minerals

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

