Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after buying an additional 76,673 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CASY opened at $561.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.33. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $575.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.