Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
POAHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Porsche Automobil to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.
Porsche Automobil Stock Performance
Porsche Automobil Company Profile
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, trading in the United States as an OTC ADR under the symbol POAHY, is a German publicly traded holding company whose principal business activity is managing long-term equity investments in the global automotive sector. The company’s core asset is a majority economic interest and significant voting control in Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. Through this stake, Porsche Automobil takes an active governance role across Volkswagen’s portfolio of brands, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche AG.
