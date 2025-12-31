Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 344,879 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,879 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 57,850.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

