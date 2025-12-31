Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,187,000. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 115.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 938,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,960,000 after acquiring an additional 501,716 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,221,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,222,000 after purchasing an additional 386,184 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,298,000 after purchasing an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,370,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,490,496.05. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $6,609,091 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $338.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $347.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.49%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

