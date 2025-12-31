Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.48 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 94,256 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,019,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 100.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 186,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $13.85.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 11.50%.The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is a Bermuda-based provider of seaborne transportation services for refined petroleum products. The company owns and operates a modern fleet of product tankers, including medium-range (MR), long-range 2 (LR2) and Aframax vessels. Ardmore Shipping focuses on the ocean carriage of clean and dirty petroleum products under time charters, bareboat charters and spot voyages, serving a diverse customer base that includes major oil companies and trading houses.

Since its founding in 2005, Ardmore Shipping has grown its fleet through newbuilding contracts, second-hand acquisitions and fleet renewals, aiming to maintain a high quality, fuel-efficient profile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.