Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,076 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 22,167 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,472 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

BEAG stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the second quarter worth $292,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the third quarter valued at $790,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company whose Class A ordinary shares trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker BEAG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering, providing investors with the opportunity to participate in a business combination with one or more target companies.

As a blank?check company, Bold Eagle Acquisition has not yet announced a definitive merger or acquisition target. Its mandate allows it to pursue transactions across a wide range of industries and geographies, subject to approval by its shareholders and regulatory requirements.

Bold Eagle Acquisition’s operations are overseen by a board and management team with experience in capital markets and corporate strategy.

