iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $71.1170, with a volume of 550246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.05.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,995,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,680,000 after buying an additional 847,912 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,374,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,096,000 after buying an additional 2,277,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,785,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,847,000 after buying an additional 318,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,977,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,933,000 after buying an additional 168,774 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

