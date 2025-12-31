Simon Tolhurst Buys 112,887 Shares of Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) Stock

Great Divide Mining Ltd (ASX:GDM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tolhurst bought 112,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 per share, with a total value of A$15,013.97.

Great Divide Mining Ltd engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, antimony, copper, and lithium and rare earth metal deposits. It focuses on holding interests in the Yellow Jack, Coonambula, Devils Mountain, and Cape projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as All Metals Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

