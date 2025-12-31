Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.00 and last traded at $315.0280, with a volume of 26671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.95.

Positive Sentiment: FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for ulixacaltamide HCl in essential tremor — the agency granted the designation based on positive topline Phase 3 data, which can accelerate development/approval interactions and heighten the drug’s commercial prospects. Praxis press release

PRAX appeared on “most?moved”/market?movers lists (MSN aggregators), reflecting the large intraday swing and heightened volume — useful for awareness but not a new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Short-term pullback/volatility and profit-taking — after the post?announcement surge, shares gave back some gains as traders locked in profits and volume normalized (recent volume was below the 30?day average). The Breakthrough designation lowers regulatory risk but does not guarantee approval or commercial success, so expect continued headline-driven volatility.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $843.00 price objective (up from $507.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.66 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 2.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,699.36. This represents a 56.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $4,852,351.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,450.88. This represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,974,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 231,827 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,166,000 after acquiring an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 840,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision therapies for disorders driven by neuronal excitability. The company applies translational neuroscience and genetic insights to design small molecule drugs that target specific ion channels and receptor subtypes implicated in neurological and psychiatric conditions. Its research aims to address unmet needs in rare epilepsies, essential tremor, treatment-resistant depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

The company’s pipeline includes several lead candidates at various stages of development.

