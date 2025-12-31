Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $65.3140, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 7.7%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1041 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF
About Main Sector Rotation ETF
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure. SECT was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Main Funds.
