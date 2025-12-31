Christopher Paisley Sells 500 Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $36,090.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,518.22. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMBA opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

