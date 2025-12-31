Carmen Amara Sells 1,500 Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $46,035.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,660.82. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Carmen Amara sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Carmen Amara sold 500 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $14,410.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $49,560.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 10.23%.The firm had revenue of $376.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 268.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 548,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yelp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,562 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 44,353 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 47,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359,112 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,827,000 after acquiring an additional 95,933 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 683,935 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 128,138 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

