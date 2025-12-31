Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,020,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 260,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

