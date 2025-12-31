Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.60 and last traded at $94.2870, with a volume of 586946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 370,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

