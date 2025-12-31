39,895 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at $189,685,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,379,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,764,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,124 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 44.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,629,000 after buying an additional 891,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

