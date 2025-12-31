Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 10,158 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,158 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 11,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DTE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 target price on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE DTE opened at $129.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.34%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.97%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

