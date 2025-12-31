NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $121.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $510.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

