Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Kenon Holdings Ltd. $KEN

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenon by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,281,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,157,000 after acquiring an additional 234,166 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 377,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Kenon by 9.1% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 217,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kenon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE KEN opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN) is a global investment holding company incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands, with listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company focuses on infrastructure and energy-related businesses, seeking to generate long-term value through stable cash flows and strategic growth. Kenon’s diversified portfolio spans power generation assets, midstream energy infrastructure and related services across multiple regions.

One of Kenon’s principal assets is QPI Ltd., an energy company based in Israel that owns and operates a combined-cycle, gas-fired power plant and an adjacent liquefied natural gas (LNG) import and regasification terminal at the Port of Ashdod.

