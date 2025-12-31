Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 41,072 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 377.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,072 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 55.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,779,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,965 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,207,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,166,000 after buying an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,009,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,696,000 after purchasing an additional 91,544 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at $115,071,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,702,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,877,000 after acquiring an additional 821,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $297,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,000.50. The trade was a 18.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.14 per share, with a total value of $39,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,862.50. The trade was a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

