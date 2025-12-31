HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,798,000 after purchasing an additional 179,646 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,996.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 238,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 230,880 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $650.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.14.

ROP opened at $450.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.61 and a 200-day moving average of $503.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.42 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at $38,728,540.27. The trade was a 25.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,710.64. This represents a 7.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

