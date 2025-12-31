VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $10,295,209,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $323.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $330.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $880.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Todd Combs tapped to lead a major strategic initiative at JPMorgan, bringing Berkshire Hathaway experience and adding credibility to JPM’s long?term strategy and capital allocation plans. This appointment is being received as a governance/strategy positive. Read More.

Todd Combs tapped to lead a major strategic initiative at JPMorgan, bringing Berkshire Hathaway experience and adding credibility to JPM’s long?term strategy and capital allocation plans. This appointment is being received as a governance/strategy positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces are pointing investors to JPMorgan’s Mid?Cap Equity ETF as an alternative to big?tech?heavy benchmarks — positive for asset?management and ETF fee growth if flows continue. Read More.

Analysts and market pieces are pointing investors to JPMorgan’s Mid?Cap Equity ETF as an alternative to big?tech?heavy benchmarks — positive for asset?management and ETF fee growth if flows continue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s Europe?focused ETF (and related JPM ETFs) have outperformed regions/benchmarks this year, which can boost AUM and recurring fees if the trend persists. Read More.

JPMorgan’s Europe?focused ETF (and related JPM ETFs) have outperformed regions/benchmarks this year, which can boost AUM and recurring fees if the trend persists. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPM is a trending stock on investor sites; coverage pieces (Zacks) highlight why JPM remains in focus heading into 2026 — useful for flows/volatility but not a direct fundamental change. Read More.

JPM is a trending stock on investor sites; coverage pieces (Zacks) highlight why JPM remains in focus heading into 2026 — useful for flows/volatility but not a direct fundamental change. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan’s economic research warns of a weaker 2026 job market due to tariffs and tighter immigration policy; a slowing labor market could reduce loan growth, credit demand and trading volume — a potential near?term headwind for bank revenues. Read More.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.