18,001 Shares in Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBDC opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies. PBDC was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Putnam.

