Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,606 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.8% during the third quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 44,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.33 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.