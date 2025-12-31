Suvretta Capital Management, L Purchases 16,836 Shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 16,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $220,551.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,634,395 shares in the company, valued at $126,210,574.50. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Suvretta Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 77,387 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,081.28.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Suvretta Capital Management, L acquired 19,542 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $236,067.36.

On Friday, December 19th, Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 16,384 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $188,088.32.

On Thursday, December 18th, Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 10,215 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $114,816.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 1,481,481 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $19,999,993.50.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma Limited will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price target on Benitec Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 40.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 154,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 458.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

