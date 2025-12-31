Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 10,307 Shares of nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 51.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 531,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,294,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $117.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,112. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,728.48. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 163,228 shares of company stock worth $18,345,001 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

