Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. $NUS

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,419 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 63.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $364.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.