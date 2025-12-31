Post Holdings, Inc. $POST Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 37.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Post by 10.3% during the second quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Post by 13.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $160,312.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,230.29. This represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of POST stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.07 and a 1-year high of $119.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain supportive: Post reported an EPS beat for the quarter (reported $2.09 vs. $1.89 consensus) with revenue roughly in line at $2.25B and year-over-year revenue growth of ~11.8%. Management’s recent results (net margin ~4.1%, ROE ~11.7%) and a street expectation of about $6.41 EPS for the fiscal year provide fundamental backing for the shares. Post MarketBeat page

No Post-specific news items were present in today’s article set — so intraday weakness appears tied to market dynamics or sector-wide flows rather than new corporate developments. Investors should watch for any SEC filings, guidance updates or M&A commentary that could change the picture. Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity pressures: the stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and close to its 52-week low, with today’s volume below average — that can exacerbate downside on weak market days. Balance-sheet/leverage metrics (debt-to-equity ~1.97, quick ratio <1) leave the company more exposed to any margin pressure. Post MarketBeat page

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company’s principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

