Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,188,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 6.9% in the third quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $1,689,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $4,033,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $109.62.

NYSE LEN opened at $103.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

