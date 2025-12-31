L Barbee Iv Ponder Sells 1,260 Shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 135,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,586.56. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 420 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $26,464.20.

On Monday, December 8th, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 1,221 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $82,881.48.

On Monday, November 17th, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $570,952.80.

On Wednesday, November 12th, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,435.04.

NASDAQ GSAT opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $74.88.

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 610.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.

Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.

