Steven Yi Sells 8,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,855,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,177,031.10. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $102,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $102,560.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $103,040.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $104,560.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $106,960.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $95,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $93,760.00.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $849.30 million, a P/E ratio of -434.26 and a beta of 1.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. MediaAlpha had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 71.02%. The business had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 123.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,654,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,531,000 after buying an additional 1,466,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,493 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 1,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 658,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and revenue growth (Q3 revenue $306.5M, +18% y/y; EPS $0.26 vs. $0.21 consensus), supporting optimism about the business model and growth trajectory.

Several brokers have raised price targets / ratings (JPMorgan, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Canaccord and others), lifting sentiment and providing a higher analyst consensus (~$17.25).

Institutional ownership is high (~64% owned by hedge funds/institutions) and a handful of small institutional buys were reported in recent quarters; this can both stabilize the stock and limit volatility from retail flows.

Insider selling: SVP Steven Yi sold multiple small blocks of shares in December (most recently 8,000 shares on Dec. 24 at ~$12.67). The sales are modest relative to his large remaining stake but could be perceived negatively by some investors.

Director selling: Director Eugene Nonko reported several December sell transactions (e.g., 6,700 and 5,400-share trades at ~ $12.67–$12.91). These trims are small as a percentage of holdings but add to the insider-sale narrative.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

