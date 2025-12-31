Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Head-To-Head Survey

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 28.36% N/A N/A Mercantile Bank 23.05% 13.78% 1.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $75.25 million 0.80 $18.07 million $5.22 2.70 Mercantile Bank $239.11 million 3.26 $79.59 million $5.28 9.09

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Mercantile Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantile Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mercantile Bank 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mercantile Bank has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.58%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Solera National Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner and non-owner occupied real estate loans; multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as new and used automobile and boat loans, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services; and residential mortgage and instalment loans. In addition, it offers courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.