Paul Anderson Buys 126,580 Shares of Orthocell (ASX:OCC) Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Anderson bought 126,580 shares of Orthocell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of A$132,276.10.

The company has a market cap of $375.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Orthocell Company Profile

Orthocell Limited, a regenerative medicine company, develops and commercializes cell therapies and biological medical devices for the repair of various bone and soft tissue injuries in Australia. The company offers CelGro, a naturally derived collagen medical device for use in multiple indications to augment the surgical repair of bone, peripheral nerves, tendons, and cartilage; and Ortho-ATI, a cell therapy for treatment of chronic tendon injuries. It also provides Ortho-ACI, an autologous chondrocyte implantation to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee and ankle; Striate+, a resorbable collagen membrane used for guided bone and tissue regeneration in dental procedure; and Remplir, a collagen scaffold used in peripheral nerve repair.

