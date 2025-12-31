DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.1538.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 662.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,608,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,480,000 after buying an additional 4,003,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,606,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.39 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.48%.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

